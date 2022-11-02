Scrutiny Of Snyder May Lead To Big Money Commanders Sale

By David Steele (November 2, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Daniel Snyder's decision to possibly sell the Washington Commanders reaffirms that owners in the NFL and other major American sports leagues will refuse to give up their teams except under extreme circumstances, and experts say the situation illustrates how valuable professional football franchises can be....

