Challenge Of NY Firearms Law Is On Target, Gun Owners Say

By Y. Peter Kang (November 3, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Gun rights supporters asked a New York federal judge Thursday to find that they have legal standing to sue Gov. Kathy Hochul over the Empire State's recently enacted concealed firearms law, saying one does not need to be prosecuted or criminally charged to have standing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS