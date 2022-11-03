Stockholder Hits Family Real Estate Co. With Suit In NY

By Brent Godwin (November 3, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A stockholder in family-owned New York real estate company K&S Corp. is suing the company's CEO in New York Supreme Court for breaching his fiduciary duties, saying that for over two years the leader has refused to honor the wishes of shareholders by not paying for a third-party audit....

