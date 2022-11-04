La. Oil Refinery Co. Can't Duck Death Suit In Texas

By Mike Curley (November 4, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals panel won't let Louisiana-based Turner Specialty Services LLC out of a gross negligence suit stemming from a Texas resident's death in Alabama, saying the company's ties to the Lone Star State are sufficient to give its courts jurisdiction....

