3rd Circ. Wary Of Forcing Arbitration In Wilmington Trust Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 9, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday appeared skeptical of dismantling a district court ruling that found Wilmington Trust couldn't force a participant in an envelope manufacturer's employee stock ownership plan to arbitrate his investment mismanagement claims, given strong evidence that the worker didn't consent to arbitration....

