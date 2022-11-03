Kasowitz Prevails In $185M Bankruptcy Suit

By Faith Williams (November 3, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP secured a victory in a bankruptcy suit in Delaware against an HNA Group subsidiary when a judge denied HNA's proposed plan of reorganization for a Chicago asset in an alleged attempt to avoid paying a $185 million judgment....

