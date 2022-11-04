Ex-Uber Exec Wants Conviction Over Hack Coverup Tossed

By Hailey Konnath (November 4, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Uber's former security chief Joseph Sullivan on Thursday asked a California federal court to acquit him of his recent conviction for not reporting a massive 2016 data breach, arguing that the government's case rests on "flimsy evidence" and Sullivan himself never lied or told others to lie about the incident....

