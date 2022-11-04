Diddy Buys Cannabis Operations In Deal Worth Up To $185M

By Elaine Briseño (November 4, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- From rap mogul to entrepreneur, now Sean "Diddy" Combs will enter the realm of cannabis as he prepares to spend up to $185 million to buy assets in three states from operators Cresco Labs and Columbia Care so the companies can clear the way to complete their merger, according to a Friday announcement....

