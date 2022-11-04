Settlement Comes Mid-Trial In Ga. Health FCA Case

By Adam Lidgett (November 4, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge said Friday that a settlement has been reached in the middle of a rare trial of a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit accusing an orthopedic clinic of defrauding the government, while making a note of the need for attorneys to be respectful of each other. ...

