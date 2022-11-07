Water Assoc. Urges 10th Circ. To Reassess USDA Exemptions

By Charlie Innis (November 7, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- Deer Creek Water Corp. asked the Tenth Circuit to reconsider a ruling in favor of an Oklahoma City developer that sued the rural nonprofit water association for imposing "onerous" conditions for service, claiming the appellate panel failed to fully address Deer Creek's third-party standing argument....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS