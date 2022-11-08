Carnival Passenger Tells Jurors Bunk Bed Caused TBI

By Carolina Bolado (November 8, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A man who claims an unsecured bunk bed on a Carnival Corp. ship fell and hit him told jurors on Tuesday that his life has "dramatically changed" since the traumatic brain injury he says was caused by a failure of the cruise company to follow its own safety policies and procedures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS