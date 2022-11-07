Ex-Theranos Exec Balwani's Sentencing Delayed To December

By Dorothy Atkins (November 7, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday agreed to delay convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's Nov. 15 sentencing until Dec. 7 after Balwani argued in a heavily redacted motion that his counsel needed more time to prepare and the probation office hasn't yet produced his presentence report....

