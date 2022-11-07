Energy Transfer Gets Suit Over FERC Fine Moved To Texas

By Katryna Perera (November 7, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer LP and its executives won a bid to move a securities class action against them from New York to Texas, with a New York federal judge stating that Texas is the proper venue since Energy Transfer is headquartered in Dallas and most of the individual defendants either reside or work there....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS