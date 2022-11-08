FCC Should Define Residential Phone For TCPA, 9th Circ. Told

By Brent Godwin (November 8, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A B2B advocacy group has told the Ninth Circuit that the Federal Communications Commission should weigh in on the definition of a residential telephone, after the court allowed 51 home improvement contractors in October to sue Porch.com and a subsidiary under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act for sending more than 7,500 unsolicited automated text messages to their cellphones....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS