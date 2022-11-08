9th Circ Won't Revive Intel's Antitrust Suit Against Fortress

By Hailey Konnath (November 8, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday refused to resurrect Intel's claims that Fortress Investment Group violated antitrust laws by aggregating substitutable tech patents for the purpose of extorting high royalties, ruling that Intel had not plausibly alleged that Fortress' conduct led to anticompetitive effects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS