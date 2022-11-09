Suit Says FloSports Transferred Funds Without User Consent

By Renee Hickman (November 9, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- A proposed class action suit against subscription sports streaming service FloSports filed in New York federal court on Tuesday accused the company of scheming to confuse consumers by charging them annual fees when they sought to pay for month-by-month subscriptions, and of intentionally making it difficult to cancel or change those subscriptions....

