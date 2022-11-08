Fluor Investors Reach $33M Settlement In Bidding Fraud Suit

By Lauren Berg (November 8, 2022, 10:51 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday gave his final blessing to a $33 million settlement resolving an investor fraud class action that accused engineering firm Fluor Corp. and its executives of painting a rosier-than-reality picture of its bidding practices and project management that led to an 82% stock price decline....

