Real Estate Rumors: ABS Partners, Gallelli, Oracle

By Andrew McIntyre (November 9, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- EO Philanthropy has inked a deal to lease 12,017 square feet of space in Manhattan, New York, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The nonprofit is taking space at 1000 Avenue of the Americas, which is owned by ABS Partners, and will have the space on the 12th floor of the building for 15 years, according to the report....

