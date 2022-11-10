Appeals Court To Weigh What Counts As Insured Loss

By Sophia Dourou (November 10, 2022, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court is set to weigh in for the first time on what the definition of an insured loss is for the purposes of professional indemnity coverage, as Royal & Sun Alliance fights to avoid paying out to a Northern Irish law firm in its dispute with Brown Rudnick....

