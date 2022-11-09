SEPTA, Pa. Bank Settle Stock Drop Case With $15M Deal

By P.J. D'Annunzio (November 9, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Southeast Pennsylvania Transit Authority has agreed to a $15 million deal to resolve its claims that a Central Pennsylvania bank misrepresented its financial health, leading to stock drops that affected the transit agency's retirement funds, according to a status report filed Wednesday in federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS