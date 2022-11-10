Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: One Year Later

By Linda Chiem (November 10, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Biden administration's steady implementation of a $1.2 trillion law to modernize infrastructure and boost electric vehicles is a bright spot for the U.S. transportation industry in a year punctuated by high inflation and economic unease, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS