Real Estate Rumors: Gisele Bündchen, Sodexo, Sue Gross

By Andrew McIntyre (November 10, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has picked up a Miami Beach, Florida, mansion for $11.5 million, Page Six reported on Thursday. The deal is for a 6,600-square-foot property just across a small body of water from where Bündchen's ex-husband, Tom Brady, is building a mansion, on Indian Creek Island, according to the report, which did not identify the seller....

