Activision Investor Sues In Delaware Over Microsoft Merger

By Nadia Dreid (November 10, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Activision Blizzard hastily arranged a bargain merger with Microsoft to insulate its CEO from the blowback from a series of discrimination and harassment scandals at the video game company, according to an investor suit filed in Delaware Chancery Court. ...

