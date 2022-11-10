Voyager Brass Sued By Investors Amid Murky Future For Sale

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 10, 2022, 10:49 PM EST) -- Two investors have filed a proposed class action against the executives and directors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency company Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. as uncertainties abound for the company, which in October saw the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX US make a winning $1.4 billion bid on its Chapter 11 auction....

