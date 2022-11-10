Rail Coupler Probe Advances As Feds Fight Atty Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (November 10, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Commerce are calling to toss a manufacturer's suit assailing its former attorney's involvement in a trade investigation targeting its products, saying the court doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the case....

