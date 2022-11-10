2nd Circ. Axes Challenges To Cigna Pension Reform Methods

By Grace Elletson (November 10, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit denied challenges Thursday to the methodology Cigna used to calculate court-ordered payments of millions of dollars in underpaid benefits brought by a group of pension plan participants, ruling that the group appealed too late and couldn't show the need for a reassessment....

