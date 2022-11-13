Holmes Seeks Home Confinement As Feds Urge 15 Yrs. Prison

By Dorothy Atkins (November 13, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has urged a California federal judge to sentence her to home confinement or at most 18 months in prison for her investor fraud conviction, arguing she's been vilified in the media and isn't a threat to society, while prosecutors argued her "extraordinarily serious" crimes warrant 15 years behind bars....

