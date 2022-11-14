Sports Rights Agency C10 Drops Antitrust Suit Against Rival

By Renee Hickman (November 14, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- Multimedia sports rights agency C10 Media LLC has dropped a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging antitrust law violations by competitor Learfield Communications LLC, a move that comes not long after the defendant argued C10 was started by former Learfield employees who violated their noncompete agreements....

