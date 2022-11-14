Credit Suisse Should Face Retrial In Forex Case, Investors Say

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 14, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- Investors who claim Credit Suisse was part of a vast foreign currency exchange price-fixing conspiracy have asked for a retrial of their allegations in Manhattan federal court, arguing that an October verdict in favor of the bank goes against a "mountain of evidence" implicating it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS