Houston Firm Says Club Owner Owes $200K In Fees

By Lynn LaRowe (November 15, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- A small Houston-based business litigation firm has filed a state court suit seeking more than $200,000 in unpaid legal bills from an area nightclub and restaurant owner, who is also facing federal claims from an investment company over millions in past due loans....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS