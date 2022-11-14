9th Circ. Rejects Bid To Reverse Punchbowl News' TM Win

By Britain Eakin (November 14, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday solidified a trademark win by former Politico reporters who started Punchbowl News, ruling that the publication's use of a Boston party and event planning startup's "Punchbowl" trademark is beyond the Lanham Act's scope....

