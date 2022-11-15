Facebook Advertiser Fights Uphill To Revive Ad Click Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (November 14, 2022, 10:08 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Monday of reviving a Meta Platform advertiser's lawsuit alleging Facebook charged for bogus ad impressions, asking the advertiser's counsel repeatedly to point to evidence showing it paid for a bogus impression and suggesting it "makes perfect sense" that Meta wouldn't refund advertisers for them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS