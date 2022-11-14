11th Circ. Says Officials Are Immune To Fla. Atty's Case

By Madison Arnold (November 14, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld the dismissal of a Florida attorney's claims against members of the Seminole County Sheriff's Department, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and attorney Nicholas Cox, saying they were entitled to immunity despite his claims that information was left out of the affidavit used to arrest him....

