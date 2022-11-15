Trade Court Tosses Rail Coupler Company's ITC Suit

By Jennifer Doherty (November 15, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade dismissed a rail coupler company's suit challenging its former attorney's participation in a trade investigation targeting its products Tuesday but left room for the company to refile its complaint against the U.S. International Trade Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS