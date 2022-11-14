Drug Lobby Touts Pfizer's Kickback Challenge At High Court

By Jeff Overley (November 14, 2022, 11:26 PM EST) -- The pharmaceutical industry's largest lobbying group Monday threw its weight behind Pfizer's attack on federal health-fraud enforcers, warning the U.S. Supreme Court that capacious views of a key kickback law have "far-reaching implications" for prosecutorial powers and whistleblower-led litigation....

