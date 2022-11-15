Calif. Looks To Partly Dismiss Alturas Tribal Gaming Suit

By Joyce Hanson (November 15, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state have asked a federal judge to dismiss two of seven claims in a suit filed by the Alturas Indian Rancheria over stalled gaming compact negotiations, saying the pair of claims misinterpret state law violations under the California Government Code....

