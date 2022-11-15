Mass. Agency Covertly Installed COVID Tracing App, Suit Says

By Allison Grande (November 15, 2022, 10:47 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' public health department demonstrated a "brazen disregard for civil liberties" by secretly installing an app to track the spread of COVID-19 on more than 1 million Android devices without users' knowledge or consent, according to a proposed class action filed in federal court Monday. ...

