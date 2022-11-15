Harman Investors' Attys Score $8.7M Fees In Buyout Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 15, 2022, 10:08 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a class of investors in electronics company Harman International Industries Inc. will receive just under a third of the $28 million settlement fund they brokered in April, ending claims the company misled shareholders as it worked to finalize its acquisition by Samsung....

