Broncos' Aaron Patrick Blames NFL, ESPN For ACL Tear

By Hailey Konnath (November 15, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick on Tuesday said the negligence of the National Football League, ESPN, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and a slew of others led to the season-ending ACL tear he suffered during an October game against the Los Angeles Chargers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS