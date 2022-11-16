Class Wants Treble Damages From GM After $100M Win

By Mike Curley (November 16, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- A class of vehicle owners is asking a California federal judge to award treble punitive damages after winning a $100 million verdict against General Motors LLC in a suit over an oil-guzzling engine defect, saying it's necessary to deter this kind of behavior from GM and other companies in the future....

