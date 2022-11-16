Jelly Belly Can't Nix $3.8M Jelly Bean Car Crash Injury Verdict

By Dave Simpson (November 16, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel upheld a nearly $3.8 million verdict for a woman who was struck by a driver traveling the country in a Jelly Belly promotional vehicle, rejecting the candy company's attempt to withdraw its former attorney's admission that the negligent driver was acting within the scope of her employment....

