Ex-USC Football Doc Tells NCAA Jury Players Had Best Care

By Cara Salvatore (November 15, 2022, 11:01 PM EST) -- USC football team doctors closely monitored players for concussions and offered "constant follow-up" for medical issues, a former member of their ranks told a California jury on Tuesday in a brain injury suit against the NCAA filed by a now-deceased player's widow....

