Feds Say Chrisleys Should Get Big Penalties For Tax Crimes

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 16, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a judge to sentence reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to more than a decade in prison for convictions on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, calling them "career swindlers" who contributed to the collapse of community banks in Georgia....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS