Investors Flag Developers' Partial Payment In EB-5 Fraud Suit

By Lauraann Wood (November 16, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Chicago real estate developers who botched their settlement payment obligations to Chinese investors in order to end EB-5 fraud claims have once again failed to pay the investors, throwing a $27.5 million consent judgment in limbo, the investors claim. ...

