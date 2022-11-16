GSA Ordered To Pay Taxes Owed To Va. Landlords

By Grace Dixon (November 16, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals refuted the General Services Administration's interpretation of a clause in its leases for six buildings in Virginia, ordering the federal agency to pay transportation and stormwater infrastructure taxes on the buildings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS