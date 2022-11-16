Elizabeth Holmes Slams Feds' Bid For 15 Years Behind Bars

By Dorothy Atkins (November 16, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- Convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes fired back Tuesday against prosecutors' argument that she should serve 15 years in prison and be ordered to pay $804 million in restitution for defrauding investors with bogus blood-testing technology, saying she will likely never serve as a corporate officer again and lacks money for a fine....

