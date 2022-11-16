Chinese Spy Gets 20 Years For Targeting General Electric Unit

By Eric Heisig (November 16, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Chinese spy was sentenced Wednesday to two decades in federal prison for his espionage activities, which included trying to steal trade secrets from the GE Aviation unit of General Electric, a Cincinnati-area jet engine maker....

