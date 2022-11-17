Starbucks Baristas Strike, Alleging Lack Of Bargaining

By Beverly Banks (November 17, 2022, 10:22 AM EST) -- Starbucks baristas at more than 100 stores nationwide began an unfair labor practice strike Thursday, the coffee giant's Red Cup Day, accusing the company of understaffing and failure to bargain with workers at stores where workers voted for union representation....

