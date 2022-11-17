Groups Open Constitutional Challenge To Del., NJ Gun Laws

By Jeff Montgomery (November 17, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- Opponents of sweeping new state bans on sales, ownership or advertising of assault weapons and other firearms have filed three new suits in U.S. district courts in Delaware and New Jersey, following a Delaware complaint filed in July challenging the measures as unconstitutional....

