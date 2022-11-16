Drinking Caused NCAA Player's Health Problems, Doctor Says

By Gina Kim (November 16, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- A gastroenterologist testifying for the NCAA in the wrongful death trial of a college linebacker posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy told a California jury Wednesday that the linebacker's health issues were caused by his drinking-fueled liver disease, not brain trauma, and that there's no link between the two....

